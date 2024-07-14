R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.57. 3,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:GDVD Free Report ) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 209.61% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

