Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 30th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of METCL stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $26.21.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
