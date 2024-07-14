Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 31st

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REGCO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.
About Regency Centers
