Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 31st

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %
Regency Centers stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
About Regency Centers
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.