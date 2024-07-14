Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 31st

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.