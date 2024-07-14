Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

