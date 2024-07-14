Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 398,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,767,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 310,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

