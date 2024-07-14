Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42, reports. The business had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$39.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.91. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$37.39 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

