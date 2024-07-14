Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $166.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $393.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

