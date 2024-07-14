Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Ryder System stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $1,646,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,162,820.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

