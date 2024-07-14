Saga Price Tops $1.27 (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Saga has a total market capitalization of $123.70 million and $46.05 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,019,651,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,172,908 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,019,583,737 with 97,148,064 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.31336812 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $40,637,049.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

