Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

