SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.15. SeaChange International shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International Trading Up 15.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

