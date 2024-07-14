Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,712.82 or 0.99940455 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041223 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

