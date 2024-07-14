SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 27,721 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Centene by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centene by 435.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.