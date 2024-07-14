Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Increases By 28.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AgriFORCE Growing Systems
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.