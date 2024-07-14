Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Increases By 28.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands segments. It offers controlled environment agriculture equipment; management advisory services; and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development business; and food products manufacturing activities.

