Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Grows By 27.5%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.