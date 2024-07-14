Short Interest in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Drops By 20.2%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI opened at $455.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.40. Atrion has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $593.00.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

