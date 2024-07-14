Short Interest in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Grows By 28.3%

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Augmedix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

