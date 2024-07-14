Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 19.6%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,479.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $25.49 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

