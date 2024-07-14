Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Decreases By 19.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BPYPO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

