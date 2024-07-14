Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Rises By 27.6%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 0.5 %

About Carbon Revolution Public

Shares of NASDAQ CREV opened at $6.30 on Friday. Carbon Revolution Public has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $197.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

