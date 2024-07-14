Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Rises By 27.6%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREV opened at $6.30 on Friday. Carbon Revolution Public has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $197.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

