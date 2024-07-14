Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Rises By 27.6%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
