Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Decreases By 39.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

Shares of Gaucho Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $72.93.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 709.04% and a negative return on equity of 210.57%.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

