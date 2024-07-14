Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Drops By 19.2%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $23,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $12,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

