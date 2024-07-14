Short Interest in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Rises By 28.7%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 41.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.82 on Friday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

