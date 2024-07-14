Short Interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Decreases By 30.3%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 58.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.37 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

