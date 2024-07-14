Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stake Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 2,203.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 30.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Shutterstock by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.5 %

SSTK stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

