Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $277.33 million and $6.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,020.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.13 or 0.00626603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00116773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

