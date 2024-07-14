Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of SOR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

