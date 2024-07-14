Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of SOR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
