Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 64619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on Sovereign Metals
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
About Sovereign Metals
Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.