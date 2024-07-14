Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 64619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £219.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.68.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

