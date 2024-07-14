SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $401.07

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $401.07 and last traded at $401.01, with a volume of 1762528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

