SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,716.37

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,716.37 ($21.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,892.50 ($24.24). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,869 ($23.94), with a volume of 1,116,425 shares changing hands.

SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.26) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

