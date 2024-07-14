STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

