Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.97

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.19. Star Group shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 35,250 shares trading hands.

Star Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Star Group stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.33% of Star Group worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

