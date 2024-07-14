Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $85.80 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $85.80 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Steem alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,020.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.13 or 0.00626603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00116773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00068071 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,470,649 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.