Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Jul 14th, 2024

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 366734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.83. The company has a market cap of £32.85 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

