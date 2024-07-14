Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.53. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 84,005 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

