TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,915 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,976,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.1 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

