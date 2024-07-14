Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 383 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CVLT opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

