Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 624 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

