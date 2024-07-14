Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $125.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

