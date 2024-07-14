Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 810 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Jackson Financial worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.