Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

