Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

