Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,390 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

