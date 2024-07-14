The AES Co. (AES) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 15th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

