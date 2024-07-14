The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $289,711,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $334.79 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.32.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

