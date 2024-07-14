The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of ODP worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ODP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

About ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.