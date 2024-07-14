Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.17 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $458.09 million and $10.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,613,403,429 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

