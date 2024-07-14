Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Titan International worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Titan International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

