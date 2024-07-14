Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 31,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 39,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Toro Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95.
Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 259.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.
Toro Company Profile
Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.
